As panchayat polls near in J&K, fate of DDCs undecided

With panchayats and urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir completing their five-year term in November-December, the fate of district development councils (DDCs) is yet to be decided.
The first-ever DDC polls were held in November-December 2020 and in January 2021, the councils became functional. The term of the DDCs is scheduled to come to an end in January 2026.
However, according to Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act-1989, the term of DDCs shall be five years except for holding common elections to all the tiers of the panchayats simultaneously so that all the tiers have coextensive terms in the district.
As per J&K Panchayati Raj Act, panchayats shall hold the office for a period of five years from the date of its constitution. The panchayats were constituted on January 10, 2019.
Recently the State Election Commissioner, BR Sharma confirmed that the panchayat elections are scheduled to be conducted in October-November this year. However, he didn’t specify as to whether the DDCs will continue and complete their term or new elections will be held.
A senior government official said the issue has not been discussed yet. “The issue would be discussed at the highest- level before any final call is taken on it,” he said.
During November-December 2020 DDC polls, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had won 110 seats while BJP secured victory in 75 seats.