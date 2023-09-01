As panchayat polls near in J&K, fate of DDCs undecided

With panchayats and urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir completing their five-year term in November-December, the fate of district development councils (DDCs) is yet to be decided.



The first-ever DDC polls were held in November-December 2020 and in January 2021, the councils became functional. The term of the DDCs is scheduled to come to an end in January 2026.



However, according to Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act-1989, the term of DDCs shall be five years except for holding common elections to all the tiers of the panchayats simultaneously so that all the tiers have coextensive terms in the district.