Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

BJP 'communalising medical sciences': Sajad Lone after saffron party MLA seeks reservations for Hindus

"The finest brains in the country sit for the exam and those who get selected work hard to become a doctor. And then these doctors serve people, treat them, perform surgeries," he said.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 09:55 IST
India NewsEducationBJPIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us