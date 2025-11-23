<p>Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-sinha">Manoj Sinha</a> on Sunday convened a high-level security meeting in Jammu amid heightened alert across Union Territory following the November 10 blast near Delhi’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/red-fort">Red Fort</a> and the exposure of a “white-collar” terror module involving young doctors from the Valley.</p><p>Top officials from the Army, J&K Police, central intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces and civil administration attended the closed-door review held at the Jammu Convention Centre, sources said. Senior officers briefed the LG on the current security landscape, including the situation along the Line of Control, winter preparedness, the law-and-order scenario and the status of ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic counter-terror operations.</p><p>The fallout of the Delhi blast and the alleged involvement of educated professionals in terror facilitation dominated the discussions, they said. Agencies provided detailed threat assessments, updated intelligence inputs and evaluations of recent interdictions made in the Union Territory.</p>.'White-collar' terror module: Faridabad explosives trail triggers Valley-wide stock audit in Kashmir.<p>The LG, sources said, stressed the need to dismantle emerging terror support structures, including covert recruitment and logistics channels that rely on individuals with professional backgrounds.</p><p>They added that Sinha also reviewed anti-infiltration measures along the LoC, directing security forces to maintain heightened vigilance as winter sets in — a period when militant groups often attempt to push infiltrators across the border. The meeting examined deployment patterns in vulnerable belts, response times of field units and the readiness of specialised teams tasked with countering hybrid and high-tech terror tactics.</p><p>The meeting gained added significance as it came shortly after Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat concluded a series of district-level reviews. During those interactions, ground officers presented detailed reports on counter-terror operations, intelligence-gathering mechanisms, use of surveillance technologies and community-policing efforts aimed at early detection of suspicious activity.</p><p>Prabhat is learnt to have emphasised improved coordination between local police stations and central agencies while pushing for quicker, more synchronised responses in sensitive pockets.</p><p>Officials said the LG factored these field inputs into Sunday’s deliberations and is expected to oversee further recalibration of the security architecture in the coming weeks.</p><p>The meeting also followed Sinha’s review last Saturday after the accidental blast inside Nowgam Police Station, which killed nine personnel and injured 32. The twin incidents — the Red Fort explosion, triggered by an explosive-laden car, and the Nowgam tragedy — have prompted a series of back-to-back security audits across the Union Territory.</p><p>With security agencies probing connections between the Delhi blast and the recently busted module in Kashmir, the administration has signalled a sharper focus on neutralising both traditional militancy and the emerging “educated-facilitator” ecosystem.</p>