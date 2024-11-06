Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

BJP holds protest in Jammu against resolution on special status passed by J&K Assembly

The resolution has sought a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 10:49 IST
BJPprotestJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsJammuAssemblyArticle 370special statusresolution

Follow us on :

Follow Us