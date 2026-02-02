Menu
BJP MLAs join Jammu students' protest, back demand for National Law University

The legislators asserted that they would take up the issue both on the streets and in the Legislative Assembly.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 04:30 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 04:30 IST
