Chief of Army Staff rues lack of human intelligence in Rajouri-Poonch area in its fight against terrorists

The area witnessed simmering tension and anti-armed forces sentiment among the locals following the death of the three civilians. The victims belonged to tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal communities which have always been in forefront in anti-militancy operations and took lead in helping security forces even when militancy was at its peak.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, General Pande and other top Indian Army officials visited the village and interacted with locals to calm down the fraying nerves. The Army has instituted a court of inquiry, with General Pande promising a fair and transparent investigation.

On the situation along the northern border, he said while the situation remained “stable but sensitive”, the aim of ongoing talks with China was to restore the status quo ante as existed in the middle of 2020. “The larger issue of troop reduction will come after that,” he said when asked about disengagement and de-induction of troops.

India has created habitation for nearly 50,000 troops in eastern Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control. A proposal to provide 4G connectivity to 355 forward posts has been approved while 105 forward locations will receive electricity supply. “We are improving the last mile connectivity near the LAC,” he said.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from a few other areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

On the China-Bhutan boundary talks, the Army Chief said New Delhi was closely monitoring the developments as Bhutan and New Delhi shared the same security concerns.