CM Omar Abdullah visits residence of slain doctor in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the residence of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal on Sunday.</p>.<p>Abdullah visited Dar's residence in Nayidgam village in central Kashmir's Budgam district.</p>.J&K CM Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly seat, retains Ganderbal.<p>The chief minister met the slain doctor's family and expressed his condolences and sympathies with the family.</p>.<p>Abdullah was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.</p>.<p>The doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>Dr Dar was posted at the tunnel construction site by APCO Infratech, an infrastructure company he was working for. </p>