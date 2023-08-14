Conflict in Kashmir was 'business for some': J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Terming three-decade long conflict as “business for some people” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said “conflict entrepreneurs” filled their coffers while common man was left to suffer.
“Conflict tag on the face of Kashmir for three decades was actually a great business opportunity for some people whose first preference was to fill their own pockets while common man was left suffer on all fronts,” he said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Golden Glory Eco Park at Sonmarg hill station in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The L-G said security forces have put in their entire energy to push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.
“Terror ecosystem is being dismantled fully to make peace a permanent feature in J&K. Gone are the days when people were asked to live on the directions of others,” Sinha said.
Without naming anyone, he said “some people” want to revive street violence to get back into the business, “but their plans will be scuttled on all fronts.”
“Separatism, terrorism and street violence are things of the past,” the LG asserted.
Sinha announced that 2711 landless families were provided land under the recently launched PMAY scheme and 8000 more people of whom majority are Bakerwals (nomads) are eligible for the land.
“If some people feel pain in their stomachs, they will have to bear that pain,” he said.