Creation of UT out of State has grave consequences: Justice Khanna

Article 3 of the Constitution dealt with the power of formation of new States and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing States.

Justice Khanna, in his own judgement, has concurred with the reasonings of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, author of lead judgment and Justice Kaul.

"Both judgments are in seriatim and uniformly agree that Article 370 of the Constitution was a feature of asymmetric federalism and not sovereignty. Article 370 was enacted as a transitional provision and didn't have permanent character. The abrogation of Article 370 doesn't negate the federal structure, as the citizens living in Jammu and Kashmir do and will enjoy same status and rights as given to citizens residing in other parts of the country," he wrote.