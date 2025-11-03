Menu
Darbar Move: CM Omar Abdullah walks to office as JK govt starts functioning from Jammu

The 'Darbar Move' involves shifting the Jammu and Kashmir government's offices between Srinagar and Jammu with the changing seasons.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 06:13 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 06:13 IST
