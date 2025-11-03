<p>Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> on Monday left his official residence on foot for his office at the Civil Secretariat here, marking the resumption of the biannual 'Darbar Move' after a gap of four years.</p>.<p>As he walked through Residency Road and Raghunath Bazar, various trader associations, including Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, accorded him a grand welcome and lauded his decision to revive the age-old tradition that was halted in 2021.</p>.Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid seeks restoration of 'Darbar move' in Jammu and Kashmir.<p>The 'Darbar Move' involves shifting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> government's offices between Srinagar and Jammu with the changing seasons.</p>.<p>The Civil Secretariat and other move offices closed in Srinagar on October 30 and 31, and started functioning from the winter capital on Monday for the next six months.</p>.<p>The '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darbar">Darbar</a> Move' was started by the Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago. It was halted by LG Sinha in June 2021, citing the administration's complete transition to e-office, which, he said, would save around Rs 200 crore annually.</p>.<p>The decision drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including Jammu's business community, which termed the move a blow to trade and the traditional bond between the two regions. They had been pressing for the revival of the practice ever since.</p>.<p>On October 16, Abdullah fulfilled his election promise by reviving the 'Darbar Move', bringing relief to the business community here.</p>.<p>Abdullah, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and minister Javed Rana, left his official residence around 9 am and walked a few kilometres to reach the civil secretariat.</p>.Darbar Move: Civil Secretariat reopens in Jammu amid tight security.<p>Traders turned up in large numbers. They garlanded the chief minister, showered flower petals and distributed sweets amid drumbeats throughout the journey.</p>.<p>The security detail of the chief minister had a tough time managing the surging and enthusiastic crowds as he walked to the secretariat.</p>.<p>Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Arun Gupta was among the first ones to greet the CM.</p>