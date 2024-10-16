Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Defeat to win: Stunning turnaround of Omar Abdullah's political fortunes

The National Conference (NC) vice president served as chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009-14.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 10:08 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar AbdullahJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us