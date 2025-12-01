<p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/november-2025-these-new-smartphones-are-launching-this-month-3785018">November</a>, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, iQOO and others launched premium phones <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15-launch-key-features-india-price-availability-details-of-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5-powered-phone-3796989">OnePlus 15</a>, GT 8 Pro, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-find-x9-series-with-mediatek-9500-chipset-launched-in-india-3801927">Find X9 series</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5-powered-iqoo-15-debuts-in-india-3810755">iQOO 15 series</a> and more.</p><p>This month, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus and others have confirmed to bring all-new phones in India.</p>.<p>The new Android-powered flagship Vivo X300 series was initially rumoured to launch this in November, but never materialised.</p><p>Now, the company has confirmed that the device will make its way to the sub-continet on December 2. It comes in two variants-- a standard X300 and a top-end X300 Pro.

The standard X300 model sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (2640 x 1216p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness.

The display is protected by Armour Glass shield, and the device comes with an IP68+IP69 water-and dust-resistant rating.

It features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage and a 6,040mAh battery with 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging, and supports reverse wireless charging.

It also boasts triple camera module with ZEISS Optics featuring-- main 200MP camera (with 1/4-inch Samsung HPB sensor, f/1.68 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.0) and 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT602 ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57, OIS, 3x optical zoom, telephoto macro) with Zeiss T* coating, V3+ imaging chip and LED flash.

On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.

The ultra-premium X300 Pro sports a big 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260p) LTPO AMOLED, supports 1-120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display is protected by Armour Glass shield, and the device comes with an IP68+IP69 water-and dust-resistant rating.

The Vivo phone also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based Origin OS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Pro Quad-Channel in satellite communications edition), 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage, and a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

It comes with top-class triple camera module with ZEISS Optics technology-- featuring-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor, f/1.57, OIS) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0 aperture) and a 200MP (with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.67 aperture, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, telephoto macro, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, V3+ and VS1 dual imaging chips imaging chips) with LED flash.

On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi is all set to bring the budget phone Redmi 15C this week on December 3.

It is already available in China. The upcoming device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch HD+ display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, it is said to come with a MediaTek 6300mAh battery, a dual-camera module-- featuring a 50MP main camera with 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash on the back, Android-based HyperOS and a massive 6,000mAh battery with a 33W charger.

The company has confirmed to launch the Realme P4x series on December 4 in India.

It will feature high resolution display and support 90 FPS gameplay on BGMI and up to 120 FPS gameplay on Free Fire, offering a smooth and responsive gaming experience. To maintain stable performance, the device features a 5300mm² VC Frostcore Cooling System, the only Vapour Chamber cooling system in its segment that ensures a 20-degree Celsius drop in CPU temperature.

The device is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset and a massive 7,000mAh battery. It will support 45W fast charging.

OnePlus 15R is confirmed to make its global debut, including in India, on December 17.

OnePlus 15R is said to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.

It will house a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.

It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.