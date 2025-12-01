Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

December 2025: Top smartphones launching this month

This month, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus and others have confirmed to bring new phones in India.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 03:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Vivo X300 series

Vivo X300 Pro series.

Vivo X300 Pro series.

Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: Vivo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi Redmi 15C

Redmi 15C teaser.

Redmi 15C teaser.

Credit: Redmi India

Realme P4x series

Realme P4x series.

Realme P4x series.

Credit: Realme India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R teaser.

OnePlus 15R teaser.

Credit: OnePlus India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 03:31 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechOnePlussmartphonesRealmeXiaomiRedmiVivo

Follow us on :

Follow Us