Democracy, Indian constitution thriving in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday that democracy and the Indian constitution are genuinely thriving in Jammu and Kashmir.
He emphasized that those who have yet to embrace these principles are the true adversaries of the Kashmiri people.
Speaking to a young audience at SKICC, he stressed that the NDA government at the Centre is dedicated to advancing the mission of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, focusing on “Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat, and Jhamooriyat.”
He mentioned that the world now recognises the changes in Jammu and Kashmir. “Efforts are ongoing to bridge remaining Dil ki Dooriyan, Dili ki Dooriyan (the emotional and geographical distances),” he said.
“We all need to work together for a prosperous J&K. In the past, funds were allocated to the region but never reached their intended destinations. Today, the money allocated for specific projects is reaching the right places at the right time,” Modi added.
The Prime Minister shared his recent experience in Italy, noting the positive global impression of his government, which has been re-elected for a third consecutive term.
“People placing their faith and trust in the government for the third time creates a significant global impact and strengthens international relations,” he remarked. “Today, the aspirations of Indian youth and the general populace are at an all-time high. When aspirations rise, so do expectations from the government. We now have an aspirational society that values performance above all.”
He said that the performance doesn’t come through social media ‘bashans’ (speeches). “Nation saw our performance and today, the same government is at the Centre for the third time,” Modi said.
Published 20 June 2024, 17:03 IST