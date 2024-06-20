Democracy, Indian constitution thriving in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday that democracy and the Indian constitution are genuinely thriving in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that those who have yet to embrace these principles are the true adversaries of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking to a young audience at SKICC, he stressed that the NDA government at the Centre is dedicated to advancing the mission of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, focusing on “Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat, and Jhamooriyat.”

He mentioned that the world now recognises the changes in Jammu and Kashmir. “Efforts are ongoing to bridge remaining Dil ki Dooriyan, Dili ki Dooriyan (the emotional and geographical distances),” he said.