‘Dil jeetne aaya hoon,’ says PM Modi on his first visit to Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation

Modi said there was an era when the people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of benefits as laws implemented in other parts of the country could not be implemented in the Union Territory due to Article 370.



“When schemes for the welfare of the poor were implemented across the country, our brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of the benefits. See now, how the times have changed,” he said.



Slamming the Congress party, the PM said, “The Congress was misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370.”



Without naming National Conference and the PDP, he said, “Some families had a chokehold on Kashmir due to which it suffered under parivarvaad and graft for years. Jammu and Kashmir Bank has suffered under parivarvaad and corruption. The Bank was drowning in debt but now we have helped it stay afloat and grow. This was your decision, I am just a watchman.”



While saying that J&K was not just a region, but forehead of India, Modi said, “J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat. Today, I got the opportunity to inaugurate several development projects. The path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here.”



After promoting ‘Make in India’ for years, the Prime Minister gave a call for ‘Wed in India’. “People should come to J&K and host their weddings. The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records. Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K.”



Earlier, he distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees and interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs. Modi also unveiled multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore.

Due to security reasons several schools falling along the route taken by the Prime Minister were closed for Wednesday and Thursday, while board examinations on Thursday were postponed till next month.

