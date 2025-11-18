Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Don't view every Kashmiri Muslim with suspicion: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Asked about providing compensation to the families of the victims, the chief minister sad the government has already announced ex-gratia from the CM's relief fund.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 09:53 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us