Electricity reaches 2 villages along LoC after 75 years of independence

Srinagar: Two remote villages along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were electrified for the first time in 75 years of independence.

"In a historic moment, the residents of Kundiyan and Patroo villages in the Keran area of the Kupwara district experienced the joy of electricity for the first time in 75 years," an official spokesman said.

He said the two 250-KV sub stations, set up under the Samridh Seema Yojna, were inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri.