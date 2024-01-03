JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Electricity reaches 2 villages along LoC after 75 years of independence

The electrification project was completed in a record two months by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited Electric Division.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 15:28 IST

Follow Us

Srinagar: Two remote villages along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were electrified for the first time in 75 years of independence.

"In a historic moment, the residents of Kundiyan and Patroo villages in the Keran area of the Kupwara district experienced the joy of electricity for the first time in 75 years," an official spokesman said.

He said the two 250-KV sub stations, set up under the Samridh Seema Yojna, were inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri.

The residents expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration which brought grid connectivity to the once-isolated communities, the spokesman said.

"Cheers and jubilation filled the air as lights illuminated their houses, marking the end of decades-long wait," the spokesman added.

The electrification project was completed in a record two months by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Electric Division, Kupwara, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 15:28 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirLine of ControlElectricty

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT