Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Global Ayyappa Sangamam, says those opposing it are 'not real devotees'

"It is not difficult to realise real devotees. Bhagavad Gita tells about qualities of real devotees in its 12th chapter," said Vijayan.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 07:24 IST
Global Ayyappa Sangama inauguration.

Credit: Information and Public Relations Dept. Kerala Govt

Published 20 September 2025, 07:24 IST
India NewsKerala NewsPinarayi VijayanBhagwad GitaLord Ayyappa

