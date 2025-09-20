<p>Pamba: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has quoted Bhagavad Gita to criticise those opposing the Global Ayyappa Sangamam being held at Pamba near Sabarimala. </p><p>Inaugurating the event on Saturday, Vijayan said that those opposing the Ayyappa sangamam were not real devotees. </p>.<p>"It is not difficult to realise real devotees. <a href="https://www.radhakrishnatemple.net/blog/bhagavad-gita-chapter-12-bhakti-yog-explained/">Bhagavad Gita</a> tells about qualities of real devotees in its 12th chapter. This event is a gathering of people with those qualities. Those who tried to sabotage this event by even going up to the Supreme Court have vested agendas," said Vijayan. </p><p>Vijayan's criticisms were targeted at Congress, BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits opposing the Ayyappa Sangamam alleging that it is a political campaign to woo Hindu voters as local body and assembly elections are approaching. </p>.Kerala HC admits plea against Global Ayyappa Sangamam.<p>Countering those allegations, Vijayan reiterated that the event was a long planned one and the intention was only to discuss the development plans and collect feedback from people. </p><p>Even as many state governments were invited to the event, only two ministers from Tamil Nadu HR & CE minister P K Sekarbabu and IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, turned up. Messages of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin were read out at the event. </p><p>Representatives from various Hindu outfits like the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalanayogam and Nair Service Society also turned up. </p><p>Around 3,000 persons are attending the day long event being held on the banks of Pamba river. Various development projects of Sabarimala to the tune of Rs1,000 crore will be presented at the event </p><p>There were criticisms that pictures of Pinarayi Vijayan were given more prominence than that of Lord Ayyappa in the hoardings of the event displayed at various parts of state. However, the venue of the event only has the image of Lord Ayyappa.</p>