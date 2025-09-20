<p>Kyiv: Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight, killing three people and injuring dozens, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday. </p>.Kremlin says it remains ready to resolve conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy.<p>In a statement on the Telegram app, Zelenskyy said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia </a>launched around 580 drones and 40 missiles targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, civilian production companies, and residential areas in different regions across the country.</p>