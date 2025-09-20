Menu
Homeworld

3 killed after Russia hits Ukraine with barrage of drones, missiles

Zelenskyy said that Russia launched around 580 drones and 40 missiles targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, civilian production companies, and residential areas in different regions across the country.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 07:08 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 07:08 IST
World news

