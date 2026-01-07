Menu
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua

According to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police stattion area.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 13:00 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 13:00 IST
India News Jammu and Kashmir security forces Encounter Kathua terrorists

