<p>Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kathua">Kathua</a> district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> on Wednesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists, they said.</p>.<p>"SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a <a href="https://x.com/igp_jammu/status/2008878180653039656?s=20">post on X</a>.</p>.Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar.<p>According to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police stattion area.</p>.<p>It could be the same terrorist who was spotted this morning at Dhannu Parole, the sources said.</p>.<p>The officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the village to neutralize the terrorists. </p>