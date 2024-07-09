Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Doda

Heavy firing was going on between the two sides when last reports were received, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 12:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.

The gunfight started when security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

Heavy firing was going on between the two sides when last reports were received, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 July 2024, 12:35 IST
Indian ArmyJammu and KashmirJ&KTerrorismEncounterterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT