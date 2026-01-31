<p>Colombo: England white-ball captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Harry%20Brook%20">Harry Brook</a> said on Friday he lied that he was alone in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Zealand">New Zealand </a>late last year to protect his teammates and that he is learning from that incident.</p><p>A <em>Daily Telegraph</em> report on January 8 said Brook was struck by a nighclub bouncer after being denied entry to the venue on October 31. England were playing in New Zealand at the time.</p><p>The 26-year-old subsequently apologised for his behaviour, which he felt "brought embarrassment" to him and his team.</p>.Who is Jacob Bethell, England’s youngest cricket captain in 136 years?.<p>In a statement issued on Friday, Brook acknowledged he was not the only English player at the scene.</p><p>"I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening," said the 26-year-old, who is currently leading England in a Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka.</p><p>"I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.</p><p>"I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning.</p><p>"I recognise that I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy."</p><p>Brook led England to victory in the one-day series in Sri Lanka and they are 1-0 ahead in the subsequent T20 series against their hosts.</p><p>Brook and his team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.</p>