JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

According to officials, the police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Parigam area following information about movement of terrorists there.
Last Updated 11 November 2023, 09:36 IST

Follow Us

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"#Encounter has started at Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

According to officials, the police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Parigam area following information about movement of terrorists there.

Initially, there was a brief exchange of firing between the terrorists and security forces after which the cordon was tightened and search intensified, the police said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 November 2023, 09:36 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimeTerrorism

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT