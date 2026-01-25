Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
We are what we notice and what we don’t

We are what we notice and what we don’t

We are notice boards – an accretion of everything we have noticed. ‘We are designed’ to be.
Sumana Roy
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 19:17 IST
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 19:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us