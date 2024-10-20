Encounter under way along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla

<p>An encounter between Indian Army and terrorists is underway along the Line of Control (LOC) in Baramulla, the Army said in a tweet on Sunday. </p><p>"Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by Indian Army & J&K Police along LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla," the X post by Chinar Corps read. </p>.<p>The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, to which the troops also responded. </p><p>The operation is in progress. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>