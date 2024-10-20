Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Encounter under way along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla

The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, to which the troops also responded.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 05:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 05:23 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us