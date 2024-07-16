Everything isn't 'business as usual': I.N.D.I.A. bloc slams Modi govt after 4 soldiers killed in J&K encounter

Congress leader Surendra Singh Rajput condemning the encounter that killed Indian Army men told PTI, "Our soldiers are being killed continuously. Is the BJP government only here to give statements? Terrorists are attacking our soldiers and they (BJP) are busy attending marriages."

On Monday night, an encounter broke out between the forces and terrorists in Desa forest of Doda district. Reports said that five soldiers and a policeman were wounded after chasing terrorists who fled into the forest following a brief, 20-minute encounter. Despite being evacuated to the hospital, four of the soldiers later died from their injuries.

Security has been tightened near the encounter site in the Lal Draman area of J&K's Doda.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apprising the latter about the ground situation in Doda.

It must be noted here that the terrorists fled into Desa forests after opening fire at the Indian Army personnel and a manhunt is under way to track them. Dwivedi also told Singh that the search operation for the terrorists is ongoing.