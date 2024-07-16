Everything isn't 'business as usual': I.N.D.I.A. bloc slams Modi govt after 4 soldiers killed in J&K encounter

Taking note of the Doda encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on the night of July 15, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government and said that "Our soldier and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP' wrong policies".
"These continuous terrorist attacks are revealing the poor condition of Jammu and Kashmir," Gandhi wrote on X adding that: "It is the demand of every patriotic Indian that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits who harm the country and the soldiers."
आज जम्मू कश्मीर में फिर से एक आतंकी मुठभेड़ में हमारे जवान शहीद हो गए। शहीदों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों को गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2024
एक के बाद एक ऐसी भयानक घटनाएं बेहद दुखद और चिंताजनक है।
लगातार हो रहे ये आतंकी हमले जम्मू कश्मीर की जर्जर…
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge representing the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc also criticised the Modi government at the Centre in what he said "the government is acting as if everything is business as usual".
Expressing distress over the encounter that killed four Indian Army men including a Major rank officer, Kharge in a long post on X wrote: "Modi Govt is acting as if everything is “business as usual” and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our National Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing."
Deeply distressed by the martydom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 16, 2024
Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata.
Our thoughts and prayers are…
Congress also shared an image on its official X handle with the post's text showing the number of terrorist attacks in which soldiers and civilians have been killed. Below is the post:
Congress leader Surendra Singh Rajput condemning the encounter that killed Indian Army men told PTI, "Our soldiers are being killed continuously. Is the BJP government only here to give statements? Terrorists are attacking our soldiers and they (BJP) are busy attending marriages."
On Monday night, an encounter broke out between the forces and terrorists in Desa forest of Doda district. Reports said that five soldiers and a policeman were wounded after chasing terrorists who fled into the forest following a brief, 20-minute encounter. Despite being evacuated to the hospital, four of the soldiers later died from their injuries.
Security has been tightened near the encounter site in the Lal Draman area of J&K's Doda.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apprising the latter about the ground situation in Doda.
It must be noted here that the terrorists fled into Desa forests after opening fire at the Indian Army personnel and a manhunt is under way to track them. Dwivedi also told Singh that the search operation for the terrorists is ongoing.