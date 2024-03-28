Ex-Army chief V K Singh sabotaged revocation of AFSPA in J&K, alleges Omar Abdullah

The NC leader said the Union home minister should first ease the public movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

"We will see about the AFSPA later, but at least ease the movement of people on highway and we will be grateful to you for that. As for now, stop the armymen from stopping our vehicles, harassing us on the highway when convoys passes through. Then we will accept that you can revoke AFSPA," he added.

The former chief minister also said the Union home minister should start by releasing prisoners from J&K who are languishing in different jails across the country.

"Many of our youth are in jails outside the state. Release them first. They have started a new process now of forcing the children and grandchildren of separatists to publish advertisements in newspapers. You are repeating the era of which we have faced the brunt when our and Congress workers were forced to quit politics by announcing in newspapers," he said.

Abdullah was referring to the public notices published in the newspapers recently in which Ruwa Shah, granddaughter of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and Sama Shabir, the elder daughter of Shabir Shah, owed an allegiance to the sovereignty of the country.

Later, speaking to reporters, Abdullah said it was regretful that the Union home minister remembered about AFSPA now.

"We have apprehensions that the way the people of Ladakh were befooled on Sixth Schedule, the same will happen with us. When the parliamentary polls conclude and the BJP loses all the five seats, they will forget about AFSPA," he said.