Exchange of fire reported along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati sector late Friday night, prompting retaliation by the army troops guarding the LoC, the sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 15:16 IST
Mendhar/Jammu: A brief exchange of fire was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Saturday.

The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati sector late Friday night, prompting retaliation by the army troops guarding the LoC, the sources said.

They said there was no casualty in the firing, which lasted for a brief period.

The vigil was intensified to ensure that there is no infiltration by terrorists into this side, the sources said, adding a search of the area is underway.

Published 29 June 2024, 15:16 IST
