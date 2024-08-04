Five years after abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir sees hope, challenges and transformation

Political landscape:

Politically, the region has experienced significant changes. The delimitation of constituencies and new political alignments have altered the power dynamics. Local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions have been strengthened, giving a greater voice to grassroots democracy, but elections for the same are due from the last year.

The absence of a legislative assembly and direct central governance has given common people a feeling that they have no access to the power corridors to redress their day-to-day grievances. They feel they have been disenfranchised from their constitutional right of having a representative government in place.

Pakistan attempting to revive terror activities in Jammu:

With terrorism in Kashmir waning, Pakistan is attempting to sustain instability in the Union Territory (UT) by infiltrating foreign terrorists into the mountainous areas of the Jammu region.

Reports indicate that Pakistan, determined to keep the conflict alive, has pushed at least 50 foreign terrorists into the Jammu region.

These terrorists have spread their network like a dark web, with 25 reportedly operating in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, while an equal number are active in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. They exploit the rugged terrain and dense forests as hideouts.

Intelligence reports suggest that these terrorists, mostly from Pakistan, have infiltrated the Jammu region over the last two years. Operating in small, elusive groups of four to five, they blend into the harsh terrain to avoid detection.

From 2003 to 2021, Jammu region was peaceful and the army went for withdrawal of troops from Jammu and re-deploying them elsewhere (in Kashmir and Ladakh). There was also tension with China on the LAC. The withdrawal of forces created gaps in Jammu, and Pakistan’s deep state is now taking advantage of it.

Cultural and social integration:

Culturally, there have been efforts to promote Kashmiri heritage and traditions. Festivals, crafts, and local art are being showcased on larger platforms, fostering a sense of pride and identity among the youth. However, the demographic changes and fears of losing cultural identity remain sensitive topics for many Kashmiris.

Conclusion:

Five years post-abrogation, Kashmir presents a mosaic of progress and persistent challenges. The region's journey towards stability and prosperity is ongoing, marked by efforts to foster economic growth, social cohesion, and political stability. The coming years will be crucial in determining how these changes unfold, and whether the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for peace, dignity, and development will be fully realized.