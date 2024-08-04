Five years after abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir sees hope, challenges and transformation

Srinagar: Five years after the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir stands at a crossroad, navigating the complex interplay of hope, challenges, and transformation.
On August 5, 2019, the BJP government at the Centre revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, aiming to integrate the region more closely with the rest of the country. The decision was met with mixed reactions, and its impacts have been profound.
Improved security situation:
The August 5, 2019 momentous decision marked a drastic decline in terror activities in the Valley. Considerable decline in both recruitment of locals into militancy and killing of terrorists in 2024 compared to previous years is another outcome of the abrogation of Article 370. Stone pelting, strike calls by separatists and violent street protests have almost vanished in the last five years.
The improvement in the security situation can be gauged from the fact that Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest voter turnout in a Lok Sabha polls in the last 40 years, with the Kashmir Valley witnessing a massive 30 points jump in poll participation compared to 2019.
The three seats in the Valley -- Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri -- recorded turnout of 38.49 per cent, 59.1 per cent and 54.84 per cent respectively, which has been the highest since 1984.
Economic developments and investments:
One of the most noticeable changes has been the influx of economic investments. Since Independence, J&K had received private investments to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore only. However, after the abrogation of Article 370 and introduction of new Industrial Development Scheme, the UT has received investment proposals worth nearly one lakh crore in the last three years.
Investors have demanded over 62,000 kanals (7,750 acres) of land in Jammu and Kashmir, with more than 34,000 kanals (4,250 acres) sought in the Jammu division and over 27,000 kanals (3,375 acres) in the Kashmir division. The proposals for investment exceed Rs 99,000 crore. The Industries Department expects to secure 6,000 to 8,000 kanals of private land in the Jammu division, primarily in Kathua, Ghagwal, Samba, and Jammu.
Projects like the Zojila Tunnel, which promises year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, are nearing completion. New industrial parks and tourism initiatives have been launched, attracting investors from across India. The famous Dal Lake is seeing renewed efforts in conservation and tourism development, boosting the local economy.
Political landscape:
Politically, the region has experienced significant changes. The delimitation of constituencies and new political alignments have altered the power dynamics. Local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions have been strengthened, giving a greater voice to grassroots democracy, but elections for the same are due from the last year.
The absence of a legislative assembly and direct central governance has given common people a feeling that they have no access to the power corridors to redress their day-to-day grievances. They feel they have been disenfranchised from their constitutional right of having a representative government in place.
Pakistan attempting to revive terror activities in Jammu:
With terrorism in Kashmir waning, Pakistan is attempting to sustain instability in the Union Territory (UT) by infiltrating foreign terrorists into the mountainous areas of the Jammu region.
Reports indicate that Pakistan, determined to keep the conflict alive, has pushed at least 50 foreign terrorists into the Jammu region.
These terrorists have spread their network like a dark web, with 25 reportedly operating in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, while an equal number are active in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. They exploit the rugged terrain and dense forests as hideouts.
Intelligence reports suggest that these terrorists, mostly from Pakistan, have infiltrated the Jammu region over the last two years. Operating in small, elusive groups of four to five, they blend into the harsh terrain to avoid detection.
From 2003 to 2021, Jammu region was peaceful and the army went for withdrawal of troops from Jammu and re-deploying them elsewhere (in Kashmir and Ladakh). There was also tension with China on the LAC. The withdrawal of forces created gaps in Jammu, and Pakistan’s deep state is now taking advantage of it.
Cultural and social integration:
Culturally, there have been efforts to promote Kashmiri heritage and traditions. Festivals, crafts, and local art are being showcased on larger platforms, fostering a sense of pride and identity among the youth. However, the demographic changes and fears of losing cultural identity remain sensitive topics for many Kashmiris.
Conclusion:
Five years post-abrogation, Kashmir presents a mosaic of progress and persistent challenges. The region's journey towards stability and prosperity is ongoing, marked by efforts to foster economic growth, social cohesion, and political stability. The coming years will be crucial in determining how these changes unfold, and whether the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for peace, dignity, and development will be fully realized.