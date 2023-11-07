For distressed souls in Kashmir, Tele-MANAS emerges as hope

Srinagar: The Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) in Srinagar has received 29,000 calls from individuals grappling with stress, drug addiction, and anxiety-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year.
Launched as a mental health care service by the Ministry a year ago, the 24x7 service in Srinagar has six psychologists.
The calls were related to relationships and family conflict, aggression and risk of harm to others, fatigue, psychological issues, self-harm attempt, and exam-related issues.
Most self-harm was seen in those aged between 20 and 30. The three-tier system incorporates mental health counselors, clinical psychologists, and psychiatrists, ensuring a comprehensive support network for those in need.
Tele-MANAS, a 24×7 online telepsychiatry model, has made a profound impact by making counsellors and psychiatrists available round the clock. People in need can simply dial 14416 to access immediate assistance and guidance.
Last month, Jammu and Kashmir won first prize for its Tele Manas initiative at the Mental Health Conclave on Mental Health Day, 2023, in New Delhi. This digital initiative not only ensures round-the-clock assistance but also encourages individuals to seek help from the comfort of their homes, addressing privacy concerns and enhancing accessibility.
Besides, mental health issues, the Tele-MANAS, also talks about taboo subjects in conservative Kashmiri society.
We are able to destigmatize topics like dating, sexuality, and sexual orientation. Women talk about their issues freely now.Manaal Andrabi, psychologist from IMHANS
According to Dr Qazi Haroon, State Program Manager Mental Health J&K of 29,000 calls registered to date, females constituted 54 per cent and 45 per cent came from males while below one per cent belonged to the other category.
He said that approximately 87.36 per cent of calls were routine inquiries, while 12.09 per cent involved crisis interventions for individuals with self-harming ideas.
Dr Haroon said the initiative aims to provide cost-effective and comprehensive services to an underserved population in the region, thereby strengthening mental health—a historically overlooked area in Jammu and Kashmir.