For distressed souls in Kashmir, Tele-MANAS emerges as hope

Srinagar: The Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) in Srinagar has received 29,000 calls from individuals grappling with stress, drug addiction, and anxiety-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year.

Launched as a mental health care service by the Ministry a year ago, the 24x7 service in Srinagar has six psychologists.

The calls were related to relationships and family conflict, aggression and risk of harm to others, fatigue, psychological issues, self-harm attempt, and exam-related issues.

Most self-harm was seen in those aged between 20 and 30. The three-tier system incorporates mental health counselors, clinical psychologists, and psychiatrists, ensuring a comprehensive support network for those in need.