Fresh batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine in Kashmir

While 4,140 pilgrims took the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 2,321 pilgrims took the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said.

With this, a total of 19,564 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 28 when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

The 52-day-long yatra began from June 29 and will conclude on August 19.