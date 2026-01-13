<p>Mendhar/Jammu: Nearly a dozen landmines exploded as a forest fire raged along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the second day on Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The fire broke out in the Basooni forward area of Balakote sector on Monday afternoon and spread to parts of the Mendhar sector on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The fire caused nearly a dozen landmines to explode, according to the officials.</p>.Army recovers ammunition, IED from bag suspected to have been dropped by drone in J&K's Poonch.<p>The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into Indian territory from across the border.</p>.<p>Amid the threat of possible infiltration attempts, multi-tier security arrangements have been strengthened and patrolling intensified in the area, the officials said.</p>