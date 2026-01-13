Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Fresh landmine blasts along LoC as forest fire rages for second day in J&K's Poonch

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into Indian territory from across the border.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirForest firePoonchLoCLandmine

Follow us on :

Follow Us