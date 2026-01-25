<p>Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was restored partially on Sunday after remaining closed for more than two days due to heavy snowfall.</p>.<p>Parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall this morning, hampering snow clearance operations on the highway.</p>.<p>"The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been partially restored. Stranded vehicles between Nashri and NAVYUG tunnels are being cleared first," an official of the traffic police said.</p>.<p>Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the 270-km highway since Friday when heavy snowfall forced closure of the road.</p>.Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after clearing snow from runway.<p>Srinagar city also received light snowfall in the early hours of the day.</p>.<p>However, flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport have not been affected by inclement weather as three flights have already arrived.</p>.<p>"The flight operations at Srinagar airport are going on normally," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.</p>.<p>Train services have also been operating as per schedule, the officials said. </p>