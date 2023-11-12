JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

GoC 15 Corps visits LoC in Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with troops

Lt General Ghai 'complimented troops for their high morale and combat readiness', it added.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 09:58 IST

Follow Us

Srinagar: The General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, on Sunday visited various formations, including those deployed along the Line of Control (LoC), to celebrate Diwali with troopers.

'#ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline units along the LoC and in hinterland to celebrate Diwali. He also conveyed best wishes for good health and happiness to their families on the occasion,' the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

Lt General Ghai "complimented troops for their high morale and combat readiness”, it added.

In an earlier post, the 15 Corps extended Diwali greetings to all ranks and citizens of Kashmir.

"The Chinar Corps conveys best wishes for happiness and prosperity to all ranks, families, veterans, civil defence employees and citizens of Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 November 2023, 09:58 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirArmyMilitaryLoCDiwali

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT