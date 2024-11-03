Home
Grenade attack near flea market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar leaves 12 injured

The injured were immediately shifted to super-speciality SMHS hospital. Doctors said all of them have splinter injuries and one of them is in a critical condition while the others are stable.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:16 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 09:16 IST
