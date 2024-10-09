Grief grips Anantnag village after local soldier's killing

<p>Srinagar: Sorrow engulfed Anantnag's Nowgam village when the news of local army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat reached there on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Bhat was Kidnapped by terrorists on Tuesday while he was on his way back to join duty after leave, a neighbour said.</p>.<p>"The entire village is in grief ... Hilal was a nice person," Mohammad Shafi said.</p>.<p>Bhat is survived by his wife, his five-year-old son, Azaan, and an infant daughter.</p>.<p>Shafi said the soldier had come home on leave to spend time with his family.</p>.Soldier injured as Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.<p>"Yesterday, he returned to report to work, but later we heard that he had been abducted on the way," he said.</p>.<p>"I appeal to the government to take special care of his family as they have lost their breadwinner," he added.</p>.<p>According to army, security forces<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/indian-army-soldier-killed-after-militants-abducted-him-in-kashmir-3225392"> recovered a bullet-ridden body of Bhat</a> on Wednesday from Sanglan forest in Utrasoo area of Anantnag.</p>.<p>Junaid Bhat, a childhood friend of Bhat, was yet come to terms with his friend's death.</p>.<p>"I do not know why he was kidnapped and killed. We grew up together .... he was such a nice person," he said.</p>.<p>A massive search operation was launched to rescue the jawan after he was reported missing on Tuesday. </p>