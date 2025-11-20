<p>Srinagar: People's Conference president Sajad Lone on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of Kashmiris outside the union territory.</p>.<p>"Please ensure that any citizen of India, including Kashmiris, is not harassed in their own country," Lone said and expressed concern over reports of harassment they face across the country.</p>.<p>"Reports of harassment of Kashmiris across India are coming in. Stereotyping of a Kashmiri, unfortunately, is a favourite hobby across the country," he said in a statement.</p>.<p>The MLA from Handwara said the incidents of harassment were not new, but the intensity has increased over the past 10 years.</p>.People of Kashmir will no longer tolerate violence: Sajad Lone on Pahalgam attack.<p>"It is not a new trend. It is just that it has become more chronic in the last decade," he said.</p>.<p>Pointing to the anxiety faced by Kashmiri families, Lone said lakhs of Kashmiris are in other parts of the country for business, education, or other work.</p>.<p>"The families of these people are most concerned that no adverse events should take place, which will put the safety of their loved ones in danger," he added.</p>.<p>Lone admitted that extremism existed but emphasised it should not define an entire community.</p>.<p>"Yes, there are radical lunatics in every society. But they are an aberration," he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, PDP MLA from Kupwara Mir Mohammad Fayaz spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla regarding the incident involving harassment of Kashmiri vendors.</p>.<p>"The Hon'ble Governor has assured that necessary action will be taken," the PDP posted on its X handle. </p>