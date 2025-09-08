Menu
Heavy-load drones used to deliver essentials to flood-hit village in J&K's Kathua

An official said the village, comprising over 15 families, had remained cut off due to the recent torrential rains and flash floods that triggered landslides and washed away approach routes.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 23:58 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 23:58 IST
