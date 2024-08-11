Hope EC soon declares dates for J&K assembly polls in line with SC's directions: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reiterated that the government's stance on assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir has remained "unchanged" since the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed hope that Election Commission will soon declare the polling dates.

He emphasised that the administration is ready to hold elections in the union territory, expressing confidence that they will be "peaceful and fair".

"The full team of the Election Commission came to Jammu and Kashmir and returned after assessing the ground reality. The (polling) dates are decided by the Election Commission, and with the direction in which things are moving, I hope it will soon declare the date of the assembly elections in accordance with the wishes of the honourable Supreme Court," Sinha told PTI here in an exclusive interview.