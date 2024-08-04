In four years, L-G Manoj Sinha transforms J&K into investment paradise, beacon of peace

Srinagar: Over the past four years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has spearheaded a remarkable transformation in Jammu & Kashmir, turning it into an investment paradise and a beacon of peace.

His strategic initiatives have led to significant economic growth and security stability in the region. One of L-G Sinha's foremost achievements has been the attraction of substantial investment to Jammu & Kashmir. Recognising the region's potential, he launched various investor-friendly policies, easing regulations and offering incentives to businesses.

The Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors' Summit, held in 2021, showcased the region's opportunities to national and international investors. As a result, the Union Territory secured investment commitments worth thousands of crores across sectors like tourism, IT, agriculture, and healthcare.

Under L-G Sinha's leadership, infrastructure development received a major boost. Projects like the Jammu Ring Road, the Zojila Tunnel, and the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line have significantly improved connectivity. The augmentation of power supply and the establishment of industrial estates in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions have created a conducive environment for business growth.