In four years, L-G Manoj Sinha transforms J&K into investment paradise, beacon of peace

Srinagar: Over the past four years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has spearheaded a remarkable transformation in Jammu & Kashmir, turning it into an investment paradise and a beacon of peace.
His strategic initiatives have led to significant economic growth and security stability in the region. One of L-G Sinha's foremost achievements has been the attraction of substantial investment to Jammu & Kashmir. Recognising the region's potential, he launched various investor-friendly policies, easing regulations and offering incentives to businesses.
The Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors' Summit, held in 2021, showcased the region's opportunities to national and international investors. As a result, the Union Territory secured investment commitments worth thousands of crores across sectors like tourism, IT, agriculture, and healthcare.
Under L-G Sinha's leadership, infrastructure development received a major boost. Projects like the Jammu Ring Road, the Zojila Tunnel, and the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line have significantly improved connectivity. The augmentation of power supply and the establishment of industrial estates in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions have created a conducive environment for business growth.
Tourism, a vital sector for Jammu & Kashmir, has flourished under Sinha’s tenure. Initiatives such as the 'Tourism Revival Plan' and 'Brand Kashmir' campaigns have rejuvenated interest in the region's scenic beauty and rich culture. The revival of heritage sites, promotion of adventure tourism, and introduction of new tourist circuits have drawn visitors from across the globe, boosting the local economy.
L-G Sinha has placed a strong emphasis on education and social welfare. The New Education Policy was implemented to align with national standards, and numerous educational institutions were upgraded. The establishment of new degree colleges and skill development centers has enhanced educational and employment opportunities for the youth.
Perhaps the most notable achievement of Sinha has been the restoration of peace and security in the region. His administration adopted a multi-faceted approach, combining robust security measures with socio-economic development initiatives. The increased presence of security forces, intelligence-led operations, and community engagement programs have significantly reduced militancy and violence.
Moreover, L-G Sinha's administration has worked tirelessly to build trust among the local populace. Initiatives like the 'Back to Village' program have empowered rural communities, fostering a sense of inclusion and participation in governance.
Recognizing the crucial role of women and marginalized communities in societal development, L-G Sinha has launched various programs aimed at their upliftment. The ‘Tejaswini’ scheme for women entrepreneurs and the ‘Mumkin’ scheme for youth employment have provided financial assistance and skill training, enabling self-reliance and economic independence.