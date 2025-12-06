Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Warm and engaging atmosphere reigned', Shashi Tharoor on Putin banquet

Tharoor’s remarks came a day after President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet for the visiting Russian president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 12:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 12:16 IST
India NewsVladimir PutinShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us