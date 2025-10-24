Menu
I.N.D.I.A bloc's National Conference sweeps 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu & Kashmir, BJP wins one

The BJP’s tally of 32 votes on the fourth seat—despite holding only 28 legislators in the 88-member assembly—sparked questions about cross-voting.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 14:55 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNational ConferenceRajya Sabha Elections

