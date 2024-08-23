Indian Army apprehends PoK resident and Lashkar-e-Taiba guide in Poonch

Meanwhile, Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier this month urged India to resolve the Kashmir issue via dialogue as Pakistan marked the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government abrogated Article 370, along with Article 35A, on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan designated August 5 as 'Youm-i-Istehsal' in 2020 and observes the day annually to register its protest to the Indian action.

"India must move from dispute denial to dispute resolution" in the interest of lasting peace and security in South Asia, Sharif said in a televised address to lawmakers in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

