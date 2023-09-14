Infant son cries as officer slain in counter-terror ops laid to rest in Kashmir

It was a retired police officer shouldering coffin of his in-service police officer son and a crying infant being made to have one last glimpse of the mortal remains of his father - as three generations were literally devastated by killing of Dy SP Himayun Muzamil Bhat.



34-year-old Bhat, a Kashmir Police Service (KPS) officer of the 2018 batch, was killed in an encounter with militant along with Colonel Manpreet Singh Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Major Ashish Dhonchak in Garol forest area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday.



Amid tears, his father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, who retired as inspector general of police (IGP) in 2018, gave a final salute to his slain son. Junior Bhat got married a year and a half ago and became a father recently as his first son was born a month ago.



However, the death devastated the happiness of the family as the joy of celebrating the arrival of a new born came to an end with the death of the infant's father in one of the deadliest encounters in Kashmir, where peace struggles to overcome conflict.