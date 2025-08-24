<p>New Delhi: Fantasy gaming platform Dream11's parent firm Dream Sports is testing a new app, Dream Money, to foray into the financial services sector, sources aware of the development said on Sunday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dream-sports">Dream Sports</a> has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games.</p><p>"Dream Money has been under pilot for the last few months. The platform has not been launched yet," a source aware of the development said.</p>.Permit to Starlink bars copying, decryption of Indian data overseas: MoS Telecom Pemmasani .<p>As per information available on Google Play Store, the app will offer gold purchase service on a daily basis, starting from Rs 10 per day and fixed deposits starting from Rs 1,000.</p><p>The app has been published by a Dream Sports entity, Dreamsuite.</p><p>The website of DreamSuite shows that DreamSuite Finance will be launched soon to offer "seamless financial services".</p><p>While Dream Sports has closed its online money-based games, it continues to operate sports experience and travel platform Dream Set Go, sports event ticketing and merchandise platform FanCode, game development unit Dream Game Studios and non-profit organisation Dream Sports Foundation.</p>