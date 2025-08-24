Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Dream11 parent testing app to foray into financial services under DreamSuite Finance brand

As per information available on Google Play Store, the app will offer gold purchase service on a daily basis, starting from Rs 10 per day and fixed deposits starting from Rs 1,000.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 09:26 IST
Business NewscompaniesDream11Dream Sports

Follow us on :

Follow Us