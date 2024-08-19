J-K polls: PDP names Iltija Mufti as Bijbehara assembly constituency in-charge

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti was on Monday named as the constituency in-charge for the Bijbehara assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir as the party nominated leaders for various segments a day ahead of the start of the poll process.

The party nominated constituency incharges for eight assembly segments -- seven in south Kashmir and Chrar-e-Shareef in central Kashmir's Budgam.

The party named Iltija Mufti, who is also Mehbooba's media advisor, from the Bijbehara assembly constituency -- a seat from where her mother had also made her electoral debut in 1996.