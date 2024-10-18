Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

In its first meeting Jammu and Kashmir cabinet passes resolution for statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to travel to Delhi in the coming days to formally present the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 05:39 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us