Jammu and Kashmir faces 27% rainfall deficit: Agriculture, water supply affected amid heat wave

According to data in January and February this year, a deficient rainfall of 48% was recorded against the normal precipitation of 225.5 mm during the period, 117.1 mm rainfall was recorded only.

The rainfall situation improved from March to May with the Union Territory recording a deficient rainfall of 9 per cent only. During the period, 300.6 mm rainfall was recorded in J&K against the normal precipitation of 330.0 mm.

However, since June to July 25, a deficient rainfall of 33% has been recorded in the UT. Overall, there has been a deficiency of 27% rainfall in J&K.

“This deficiency in rainfall is alarming,” a climatologist at the University of Kashmir, said. “It not only affects agriculture but also has a ripple effect on water supply, hydroelectric power generation, and the overall economy of the region.”

The situation is exacerbated by the region's dependency on traditional farming practices, which are highly susceptible to fluctuations in weather patterns. Paddy, maize, and other staple crops are at risk, leading to potential food security concerns if the rains do not improve in the coming weeks.

Residents in urban areas are also feeling the pinch as water rationing has been introduced in several areas to conserve dwindling supplies. “We are facing water shortages, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to manage daily needs,” said Shazia Khan, a resident of Srinagar.

The deficient rainfall is part of a broader pattern of changing climate conditions that have been affecting the region. Experts warn that such anomalies could become more frequent due to global climate change, necessitating a more robust and adaptive approach to water and agriculture management in Jammu and Kashmir.