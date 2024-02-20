Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked for second day as landslides hit several places

Banihal/Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for the second day on Tuesday following landslides at over a dozen places in Ramban district, traffic department officials said.

The inclement weather is hampering the road clearance operations at the affected areas between Ramban and Banihal, the officials said, advising people to avoid taking the road till further updates.

"The Jammu-Srinagar National highway (NH-44) is blocked due to Landslides/Mudslides/shooting stones (from hillocks) at Dalwas, Peerha, near Peerha Tunnel, Mehad-Cafeteria, Jaiswal bridge, Trishul Morh, Seri, T2, Monkey Morh, Mom Passi, Gangroo, Hingni Marog, Kishtwari Pather, Shalghari Rampari, Tabela and Chamalwas,"a traffic department spokesperson said.