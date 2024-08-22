J&K Assembly elections 2024 | Rahul hints at possible coalition with NC, but with a rider

Srinagar: As the Assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir approach, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, ignited political speculations on Thursday by hinting at a potential coalition with Farooq Abdullah led National Conference (NC).

However, he kept a rider for any alliance. “There will be an alliance for the Assembly elections, but it will be done while maintaining the respect of Congress party workers,” he declared, fueling discussions about the nature of this potential coalition.

The two parties had been reportedly holding backchannel meetings to finalise seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Assembly polls. While Gandhi did not directly mention the NC, analysts infer a possible Congress-NC alliance.

The idea of a Congress-NC alliance is not new. The two parties have a history of collaboration, sharing common ground on several critical issues, including the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

In previous Lok Sabha elections, they contested together, with the NC supporting Congress on two parliamentary seats in Jammu and the Congress backing the NC on three seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on a two-day visit, Gandhi emphasised the importance of Jammu & Kashmir in the national political landscape.