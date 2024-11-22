J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls for transparent probe into allegations of torture of civilians by Indian Army in Kishtwar

<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday called for a transparent probe into allegations of torture of civilians by the Army in Kishtwar district, and demanded a court martial of the personnel involved if there is evidence against them.</p>.<p>"I hope the Army will not show any laxity and conduct an investigation in a transparent manner," the chief minister told reporters after a function here.</p>.<p>The Army said in a statement earlier that it has launched a probe into alleged ill-treatment of civilians during anti-terror operations in Kishtwar.</p>.<p>Allegations have been levelled against some soldiers for beating up five civilians, leaving them injured, during anti-terror operations in the Mughal Maidan area on November 20.</p>.<p>The chief minister said the soldiers involved in the incident should be court-martialled if there is evidence against them.</p>.Indian Army orders probe into alleged ill-treatment of civilians in Kishtwar during anti-terror ops.<p>"Those responsible for the act should immediately be court-martialled if there is evidence against them and they should be punished," Abdullah said.</p>.<p>The Army has said that based on specific intelligence on the movement of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar sector, an operation was launched by the Rashtriya Rifles on November 20.</p>.<p>The Army's White Knight Corps said that an investigation was launched to ascertain the facts after the allegations were levelled.</p>.<p>"Necessary follow up action will be ensured," it said in the statement.</p>