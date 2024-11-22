Home
jammu and kashmir

J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls for transparent probe into allegations of torture of civilians by Indian Army in Kishtwar

'I hope the Army will not show any laxity and conduct an investigation in a transparent manner,' the chief minister told reporters after a function here.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:57 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 11:57 IST
Indian ArmyJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullahtortureciviliananti-terror operations

